Zacks Research Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.2 %

URBN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,149. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 526,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.