Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.86.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. 543,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

