Zevin Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 3.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.49. 3,019,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average of $185.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

