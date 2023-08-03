Zevin Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.74. 904,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

