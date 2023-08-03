Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. 3,548,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,876. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

