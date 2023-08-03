Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $930.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $933.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total transaction of $4,417,594.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,260 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

