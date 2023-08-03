Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 3.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,668. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,125. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

