Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $325.39 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,867,456,752 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

