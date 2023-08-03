Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 190,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,653,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

