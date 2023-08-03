Zillow Group’s (Z) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 1,791,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

