Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.48. 447,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

