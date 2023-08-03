Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.47-$7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.33 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.47-$7.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 124,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,030,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.