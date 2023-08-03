Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.14. 128,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

