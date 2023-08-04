10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of TXG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 1,654,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,643. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,743,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

