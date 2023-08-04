1,896 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $125.08. 495,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

