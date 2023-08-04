19,678 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,061. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

