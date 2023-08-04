22,225 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $31.52. 32,242,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,259,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

