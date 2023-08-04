267,658 Shares in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Park Aerospace makes up approximately 3.4% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Park Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,532. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.14 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

