300 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AFL traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 498,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,834. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.