313,020 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,000. Nextracker accounts for about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $3,738,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $3,840,000.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.6 %

NXT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $40.88. 814,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,061. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.