319,560 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 319,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Evolent Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock worth $4,804,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 916,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,877. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

