334,412 Shares in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000. MiX Telematics comprises 2.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 1.37% of MiX Telematics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiX Telematics news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock worth $347,948. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 6,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

