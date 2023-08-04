348 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JEF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 151,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

