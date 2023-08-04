3D L Capital Management LLC Buys 2,612 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,045,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,937,000 after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

