3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 20,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,093,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,598,047. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

