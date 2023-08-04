3D L Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 7,930,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,685. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

