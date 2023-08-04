3D L Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $118.68. 38,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,859. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

