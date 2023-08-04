3D L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,360,000 after acquiring an additional 669,318 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BLV traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

