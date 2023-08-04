3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 575,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

