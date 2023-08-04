3D L Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.01. 572,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,791. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

