4,230 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 88.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,506,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.