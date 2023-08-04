4,724,217 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,724,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,621,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in UBS Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,709,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
