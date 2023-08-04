4,762 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Bought by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $688.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

