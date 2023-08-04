5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.26 million. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNP. Cormark cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.67.

5N Plus Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of VNP stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.86. 649,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$3.93. The company has a market cap of C$341.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

