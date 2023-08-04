ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $334,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at $548,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

