ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock worth $4,413,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 927,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 861,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

