Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Acushnet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLF

Acushnet Stock Up 1.4 %

GOLF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,928. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Acushnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.