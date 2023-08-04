adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.87. 42,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 449.43 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.10%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in adidas stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
