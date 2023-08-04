Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,991. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Adient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Adient

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.