Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP James Conklin Sells 909 Shares

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adient Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 1,046,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 280,732 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adient by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Adient



Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

