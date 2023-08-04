Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:WMS traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.23. 1,116,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.