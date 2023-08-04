Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.