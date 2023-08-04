Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $693,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

