Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Desjardins

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.