AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $86.71. 184,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,786. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

