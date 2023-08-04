Aew Capital Management L P Acquires 10,635 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for 4.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $109,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SUI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.02. 1,064,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

