Aew Capital Management L P Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,975 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.50% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,260,000 after buying an additional 1,542,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.