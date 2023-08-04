Aew Capital Management L P Has $8.43 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. The company had a trading volume of 705,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

