Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 296,117 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,117 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for 2.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.78% of Americold Realty Trust worth $59,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,452,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 2,450,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,649.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

