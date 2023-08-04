Aew Capital Management L P Sells 10,050 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.